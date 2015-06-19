5 Free Apps For Putting All Your Services In One Place

You have six email addresses. You post to four social networks. There’s a forgotten bank account or two to deal with. And where the hell are all your photos? Use these five free apps to help you tie everything together.

Personal Capital Finance (Android, iOS) hooks into all of your financial accounts to give you a bird’s-eye view of your riches. The app includes tools to help you save, cut back, and invest, along with intelligent portfolio auditing to make sure your money’s working as hard as it can for you.

Use Key Ring (Android, iOS) to digitally store all those scannable loyalty cards that stores hand out. There are more than 2,000 cards built in, and the app doubles as a shareable shopping list that can be added to by friends and family with real-time updates. You can set Key Ring to surface relevant loyalty cards when you get near your favorite stores as well.

Bonus App! Install Odrive (PC/Mac) on your computer and hook it up to your various cloud-storage services to keep everything in a single folder. It’s free for up to five accounts.

Buffer (Android, iOS) lets you post updates to Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, and the ever-popular App.net. You can build up a corral of interesting content that you find from various news services, spacing out each update as you see fit. There’s also a scheduling option so you can push updates out at pre-determined times, and built-in analytics so you can see how well your posts are doing.

CloudMagic (Android, iOS) grabs your email from just about every big-name email service, and offers IMAP and Microsoft Exchange compatibility. Your settings and accounts are saved to the cloud for quick synching to other devices, and messages can be saved to popular storage apps. And if you lose your phone, there’s even a remote-wipe feature to ensure your private communications don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Dayframe (Android) serves up an all-day slideshow of your photos, grabbing content from Facebook, Instagram, Google+, Flickr, and several other services. You can use your phone or tablet as a digital photo frame, or cast photos to a TV-connected Chromecast so you can see everything on the big screen.