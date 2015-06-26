This Online School For Developers Pays Teachers Millions Of Dollars

The first time software developer John Sonmez created an online training course, he recorded over a dozen single-cut takes of his 15-minute introductory lesson. “I didn’t realize that you could go back and take out the um’s,” he says.

John Sonmez

He’s come a long way since then. His courses on topics like Java and Android are among the most popular on Pluralsight, an online training platform for technology professionals that pays instructors royalties based on course views and top-line revenue. As a result, what started as a side project for Sonmez has become a six-digit income stream.

So far, Pluralsight has paid Sonmez $1,135,621 in royalties, including $455,315 last year. The company’s top-earning instructor, Scott Allen, who declined to be interviewed for this article, made $1.5 million last year.

“When I first did my Android course, I didn’t know I would do more than one,” Sonmez says. Then his first royalty payment arrived, a check for around $5,000–modest but encouraging. With his wife’s support, he threw himself into making more courses.

We all understood what the motivations are for an instructor in the professional training world, the kind of lifestyle they’re looking for, and their pain points.

For over a year, Sonmez would wake up and do his day job, break to play with his daughter around 5 p.m., and then work on Pluralsight courses from 8 p.m. until after midnight. As his monthly royalty checks increased, he realized he could focus exclusively on teaching. “I remember thinking, ‘I’ve got to quit my regular job, because this doesn’t make sense.’ I talked to my boss: ‘I love working here, but I’ve got to quit.’ I realized this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Over the next year he recorded an additional 33 courses, bringing his total to 55. “It totally changed my life,” he says. “Now I have the opportunity to pursue things that I want to do, and to help other developers without having to wonder about the next paycheck.”

CEO Aaron Skonnard

Pluralsight was founded in 2004 as an offline training company for technology skills, and pivoted to an online delivery model in 2007. Since then, the company has raised $162.5 million, including a $135 million Series B last August that vaulted it into the echelon of unicorns like competitor Lynda.com, which LinkedIn recently bought for $1.5 billion.