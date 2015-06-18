A Stylish, Grim Reminder To Drivers That One Look Back Can Lead To A Life Of Regret

Ever wonder what a lifetime of regret looks like? Well, wonder no more and get ready for one of the bleakest, most stylish driving safety PSAs we’ve seen for a long while.

In a new ad for Ireland’s Road Safety Authority, by agency Irish International and director Martin Sterling, we meet an older woman who looks over her shoulder. As she does, we see a slightly younger version, who also looks over her shoulder to reveal an even younger version of the same woman. This continues, the woman keeps looking over her shoulder and keeps getting younger, but as this happens she also gets increasingly sad. In the last shot we find out why.





It’s a simple yet devastating message, and one parents won’t soon forget. The emotion and style of the spot really drive home the point without getting sappy or over-the-top, which could’ve easily happened with just the slightest difference in casting and music. But Sterling, who also helmed Save The Children’s “Most Shocking Second A Day Video,” as well as Greenpeace’s amazing “Everything Is NOT Awesome,” uses a deft eye to make this practically perfect.