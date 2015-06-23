The Best Time Of Day To Do Everything At Work

We all want to work smarter, and science and data have proved that timing plays an important role in scheduling different types of tasks at work, from getting a response to your email to asking for a raise. Grab your calendar, and pencil in the best times to get these seven things done:





The traditional workweek might be Monday through Friday, but if you want your email to be read, consider sending it on a weekend morning. According to a study of 500,000 emails by email tracking software provider Yesware, email-open rates are higher on the weekends. That’s because significantly less email is sent on weekends and you have less competition for clicks.

You don’t have to work weekends to take advantage of this statistic. Consider an app like Boomerang or Letter Me Later that allows you to schedule when you want your email to be sent.





If you want to get a reply to your email, consider sending it early in the morning, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Reply rates are highest in the morning–about 45%–according to the Yesware study.

Fewer emails are sent during these time slots, lowering competition. The study also found all weekdays to be equal. So don’t worry about the day; focus on the morning, instead.





Monday-morning meetings are a staple at many companies, but if participation is low, there’s a reason why. Only one in three employees is likely to attend, according to a study by the online scheduling service WhenIsGood.net: “If you have a meeting at 9 a.m., employees will need to prepare the day before, or turn up underprepared,” research coordinator Keith Harris told Inc.. If they’re not prepared, they won’t come up.

Get more participation by holding meetings at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, the company found. Tuesday afternoon stands out “because that is the furthest you can get from the deadlines at the end of the week without bumping into the missed deadlines from the week before,” said Harris.