Keegan-Michael Key Does (Hilarious) Public Service Duty For United Way Michigan





The comedian, a native of Detroit, went back home to star in a series of videos around Southeastern Michigan to raise awareness of the organization’s work in the community. The ads, by agency Leo Burnett Detroit, focus on four areas of United Way’s work like food and nutrition, the 2-1-1 Call Center that provides a a variety of services, financial stability and education.





As a comedian Key is brilliant, but his skills in financial advice, children’s literature, fruits and vegetables and whatnot, are less so. But if there’s one valuable thing we can all take from this, it’s the word scabbages.