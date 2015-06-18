“Read” A Facebook Ad For A Blindness Charity That’s All In Braille

Once upon a time, Braille was the most effective way for blind people to read. These days, with everything from Siri to audiobooks in place to provide more options to those with vision disabilities, Braille literacy rates have declined as the language has proven less essential–but it’s still the clearest way for those of us whose eyes are fully functional to recognize the difference between how we interact with the world as compared to blind people.





That’s something that the Peruvian blindness charity UNCP put front and center in an award-winning Facebook ad, created by McCann Lima, that’s aimed to raising awareness of blindness and blind people among the sighted. The ad, which uses real Braille dots, tags each of the characters using Facebook’s facial-tagging system, so that when the user moves their cursor over the dots, it reveals the words (in Spanish, naturally), “no buscamos que leas como nosotros solo queremos to atencion,” which translates to “We don’t want you to read like us, we just want your attention.” As ways to raise awareness of blindness, it’s clever, and reminds even those with their sight that there are different ways of seeing.