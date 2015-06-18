Watch Lena Dunham Pimp New York’s Lowline Park On Kickstarter

Inspired by the success of the High Line, a park that sits atop an elevated train track in Manhattan, a group of architects and planners has set upon a new, even more outlandish project: the Lowline, an underground park that would inhabit an abandoned trolley station on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. New York cultural darling and TV star Lena Dunham evidently supports the park: she appeared in the project’s new Kickstarter video, listing all the things she’ll do at the Lowline once it’s built (in classic Lena Dunham fashion, of course). “Talk to a friend about their break up. Not my break up,” “Eat a sandwich alone,” etc.