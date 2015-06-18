advertisement
Lipton Tea Gathers 12 YouTube Stars For An IRL Summer Picnic And Video Series

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Remember when PES went to “Mussell Beach” recently? Turns out it’s part of a larger campaign from Lipton and content/marketing entity Fullscreen that is bringing together 12 YouTube stars for a picnic…and a branded video series.

The brand brought together YouTubers like PES, Megan Batoon, Calen Morelli, Fresh Big Mouf, Marquese “NonStop” Scott, and more for a summertime collaboration for its Be More Tea campaign.

In the “Main Event” video, Lipton hosts the YouTubers at a IRL garden picnic party where, among other things NonStop and Poppin John have a dance off.

So far we’ve seen the PES video and Megan Batoon’s “Summertime TEAse” videos, with new videos being launched weekly into July.

