Lipton Tea Gathers 12 YouTube Stars For An IRL Summer Picnic And Video Series

Remember when PES went to “Mussell Beach” recently ? Turns out it’s part of a larger campaign from Lipton and content/marketing entity Fullscreen that is bringing together 12 YouTube stars for a picnic…and a branded video series.

The brand brought together YouTubers like PES, Megan Batoon, Calen Morelli, Fresh Big Mouf, Marquese “NonStop” Scott, and more for a summertime collaboration for its Be More Tea campaign.

In the “Main Event” video, Lipton hosts the YouTubers at a IRL garden picnic party where, among other things NonStop and Poppin John have a dance off.

So far we’ve seen the PES video and Megan Batoon’s “Summertime TEAse” videos, with new videos being launched weekly into July.