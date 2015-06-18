The Fantastic, Plastic Brand Evolution of Barbie

Barbie made her debut in 1959 as a teenage fashion model and won the hearts of millions across the globe. Changing the way kids play with dolls, Barbie was the first toy that really allowed children to pretend they’re adults. But some believe she may be too adult, with her unrealistic body proportions and focus on beauty. Watch the video to see Barbie’s brand evolution over the years: from controversy in the ’60s to the rise of Barbie’s rival the Bratz dolls and the electronic toy market.