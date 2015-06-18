Derek Jeter’s Foundation Takes A Stand Against Cyberbullying

When Sharlee Jeter and her brother, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, were growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, bullying happened, but she says that may have meant being embarrassed in front of a room full of people. With smartphones and social media, when kids are humiliated or harassed today, it may be in a public online platform where the whole world can see. According to 2014 research by the iSafe Foundation, at least 52% of teens have been bullied online, and 35% of children have been threatened while surfing the web.

Sharlee Jeter Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Movado

That’s part of the reason why Sharlee, who has been president of the family’s Turn 2 Foundation since 2010, was so enthusiastic about partnering with STOPit, a platform designed to help end cyberbullying. One of the foundation’s hallmark programs is Jeter’s Leaders, a four-year youth leadership and social change program in New York City and western Michigan, where the Jeters grew up. Sharlee said she’s been hearing for the past eight or so years from participants that cyberbullying is a major problem they see among their peers.

A mutual friend told her about STOPit, and she saw immediately that it would give some of the foundation’s program participants a tool they could use to combat online harassment when they saw or experienced it. The foundation is integrating STOPit into its youth programs, and Derek Jeter is personally investing an undisclosed amount in the company.

The platform was launched in 2014 by founder Todd Schobel. After he heard about teenager Amanda Todd’s 2012 suicide, which was precipitated by an online predator, he “knew he had to do something,” he says. He immediately began working on the app.

STOPit can be downloaded onto Android or iOS devices, giving users the ability report incidents of bullying with a click of a button. Doing so sends a report to DOCUMENTit, the app’s cloud-based document management system, which notifies school administrators in real time. More than 100 U.S. schools currently use the platform, and STOPit recently expanded internationally into Canada, Ireland, Italy, and South Africa. Even in communities where schools don’t have jurisdiction to police cyberbullying, the platform is a powerful deterrent and makes administrators aware of potential problems happening online, Schobel says.

The idea resonated with Sharlee because she knew her students were dealing with cyberbullying in their communities. This would give them one more tool to use, she says.

Sharlee has been an integral part of growing the family foundation, “working in every position in the organization,” she says. Since 1996, the Turn 2 Foundation has awarded more than $20 million to create and support programs and activities that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and adopt healthy lifestyles, while promoting and rewarding academic excellence, leadership development, and positive behavior.