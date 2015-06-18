Why Morgan Spurlock Partnered With Haagen-Dazs For His Newest Doc “Crafted”

When you think of artisans and food, chances are the first thing you think about is not the ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs, a brand licensed to Nestle by General Mills in the U.S. and Canada. The brand has always said its goal was to “find the purest and finest ingredients in the world…and craft them into the best ice cream,” and its latest marketing effort appears to be at least a valiant effort to associate with those who produce products at a more handmade, smaller scale than, say, a global food corporation.

But instead of trying to create a less-than-authentic image of itself or awkwardly slap its logo all over a story not its own, Haagen-Dazs decided to take the low-profile approach. Basically, it asked filmmaker Morgan Spurlock to make a documentary about artisans.

“That was it,” says Spurlock. “That was their whole pitch in about eight words–‘‘We want to make a movie about artisans.’ We said, ‘Great, this is how we want to make it.’ And they just let us make the movie we wanted to make.”

The 25-minute film Crafted, which premiered at the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival this week, profiles three food-related artisans, Georgia knife makers Bloodroot Blades, San Francisco restaurant Bar Tartine, and Nagatani pottery in Japan.





For Spurlock, who has a variety of documentary shows and projects on the go, including on Morgan Spurlock Inside Man on CNN, Connected on AOL, American Takedown on A&E, and two online series for Maker.tv, working with brands is just another way to tell a story. He says that Haagen-Dazs agency Ketchum got in touch with him through CAA and he jumped at the opportunity, something he never imagined while making The Greatest Movie Ever Sold in 2010.

“Five years ago when I was making Greatest Movie Ever Sold, it took me 100 phone calls to get two brands to say yes,” says Spurlock. “Out of the 900 brands I called, I got 18. It was a very different time and now there has been a sea change, and brands see there is value in working with creators, a real upside to producing smart content that doesn’t have to sell you a widget or ice cream. That ultimately you can create something that reinforces a brand ideology or identity that can transcend to a consumer base in a way that is still entertainment.”

It’s not the first time Spurlock has worked with a global brand, creating short films with both GE and Toyota in the last couple of years. His rules of engagement with brands are pretty simple. The first is to know what projects fit which potential partners. Second, both parties need to work as partners.