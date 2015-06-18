8 Innovative New Games From E3, The Year’s Biggest Video Game Conference

Every year, E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo) highlights the best and boldest ideas in video games. From new hardware to experimental software, it’s where billion-dollar corporations duke it out over pixels in press conferences. And even if gaming isn’t your thing, E3 tends to be very prescient about tech trends. Just consider how Nintendo put games in our pockets with the Gameboy years before the idea ever occurred to Apple, or debuted the Virtual Boy decades before the Oculus Rift. At E3, companies are given room to experiment in the name of play, and that’s what makes the whole thing so much fun.