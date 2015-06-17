Yes, You Can Get Fired For Doing Legal Drugs

The fact that the weed in question was medical grade, prescribed by a doctor for seizures suffered as a result of a car accident that left him paralyzed and wheelchair bound, not consumed on the job–and that it is legal to use marijuana even recreationally in Colorado–didn’t sway the court. The decision is a win for companies in the state with a zero-tolerance policy.

But it certainly makes it more challenging for employees who might think they have certain rights if they are engaging in lawful (if still not completely socially acceptable) behavior when they are off the clock. The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling was based on the fact that, while state law permits marijuana use, federal law doesn’t, and that took precedence. It’s a big win for companies beyond Dish Network, especially if they rely on federal contracts that demand that they stay compliant with federal drug-free workplace laws.

Colorado Supreme Court Photo: Flickr user Jeffrey Beall

That may change as support for the legalization of weed is gaining popularity, according to recent research from Pew. Millennials lead the pack with 68% in favor of legalization, and seven in 10 Americans believe that alcohol is more harmful to a person’s health than marijuana. But even drinking off the clock is held to a different standard.

Brandon Coats, the fired employee in question, told the New York Times: “A person can drink all night long, be totally hung over the next day and go to work and there’s no problem with it.” Some employers state up front they won’t stand for drug use of any kind. The Times report noted one job ad in Denver stated: “Please do not apply if you are NOT drug free or carry a medical marijuana card.”

In Arizona, where the majority of employment relationships aren’t under contract, meaning you could be let go at any time and for any reason that is not illegal, off-hours drinking and carousing could get you fired. Especially if you post your exploits publicly on social media.

Further muddying the waters is Title I of the Americans With Disabilities Act, which states it “specifically permits employers to ensure that the workplace is free from the illegal use of drugs and the use of alcohol, and to comply with other federal laws and regulations regarding drug and alcohol use. At the same time, the ADA provides limited protection from discrimination for recovering drug abusers and for alcoholics.” In other words, even if you were an addict and got clean, you may not be treated as such by an employer.