These Travel-Photography Pro Tips Are The Cure For Boring Facebook Albums

It’s tempting to shut your brain off completely while on vacation and just bask in not having to do anything at all besides gaze at various obelisks. But there’s no excuse for not exercising a little creativity when photographing those things, if you’re going to post them on social media for everyone as jealousy-bait. A new video from Cooperative of Photography provides a gondola-load of tips on how to do just that.

The photography network, which previously provided us with some cool smartphone hacks like the “panodash,” offers astute advice that’s applicable for both pros and amateurs. Whether you’re ride-or-die enough to lug along a tripod or just a bro with a GoPro who doesn’t want to be boring, the tips on framing and finding unique angles should inspire experimentation.





Mixed in with the aesthetic tips are parcels of practical advice, like taking a picture of your business card in case you lose your camera, and some ideas for how to make it look crappy so nobody will want to steal your awesome new camera. (Imagine the thrill of knowing that your camera is in disguise. Superspy camera!) And if nothing else, the video will at least convince you to pull the trigger on that vacation you’ve been dawdling on booking.