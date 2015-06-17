Nest Upgrades Its “Thoughtful Home” With A New Camera, A New Smoke/CO Detector, And More

Nest–the Google-owned company which pretty much kicked off the current smart-home boom with its web-savvy thermostat in 2011 –hasn’t had much in the way of news lately. It addressed that on Wednesday morning with a press event hosted by cofounder Tony Fadell. The whole Nest product line is getting updated, with revised versions of its security camera, smoke detector, and smartphone app, plus some feature updates for the thermostat.





Last year, Nest bought Dropcam, makers of a web-enabled security camera that was so well-done that it already felt like a kindred spirit. Now it’s releasing a next-generation camera under the logical name of Nest Cam. Its Dropcam DNA is recognizable, but it has a skinnier, more adjustable stand with a tripod mount and a magnet that lets you do things like stick it to a refrigerator. Like the previous Dropcam Pro, Nest Cam does 1080p HD video. Nest says that its night-vision and motion-detection features improve on the Dropcam. It’s $199 and will be available next week.





The updated version of Nest’s Protect smoke/CEO detector has a revised industrial design–it’s smaller and curvier–but the main news involves features designed to make it as certain as possible that it will alert you to trouble. The new version has what Nest calls a split-spectrum sensor, designed to be better at detecting both slow and fast fires. It’s less likely to get worked up over burnt toast and steamy showers, Nest says, and a redesigned smoke chamber is better at keeping out bugs. And the detector tests itself 400 times a day and does a brief sound check once a month, at a time when you’re unlikely to be home.

If Nest Protect does go off when there’s no actual emergency, you can now use the Nest app to turn off the alarm. But Nest didn’t mention one feature taht it introduced with the original Protect and then disabled when it couldn’t be positive it was safe: Wave, which let you turn off the alarm by waving your hand.

The new Nest Protect retains the first version’s $99 price and will be available next month.

Nest didn’t announce an all-new thermostat, but it is adding a couple of features via a software update. If you have both a Nest Protect and a Nest Thermostat, for instance, the Protect can alert the thermostat to smoke and CO leaks so that it can do a system shutdown.

Nest’s Maxime Veron shows off the new Nest Protect Photo: Harry McCracken for Fast Company

Nest is also upgrading its iOS, Android, and browser-based app with a new version which lets you remote-control all three of its hardware products, including existing Dropcams. And it’s working with insurance companies to provide discounts to Nest Protect owners who allow an automatic once-a-month check to verify that the detector is powered, connected to the Internet, and functioning properly. (This check will not tell insurance companies whether the detector actually went off, Nest says; whether that makes the idea non-creepy is a decision that every Nest Protect customer will have to make.)