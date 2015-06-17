Samsung Teams With Vimeo For Short Film Series About Humans And Technology

“Connected” is a series of 10 short films created by Vimeo-Staff-Picked filmmakers for Samsung through the Vimeo Brand Creative Fund. The filmmakers are Bradley Munkowitz, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Drew Christie, Larry Cohen, Greg Brunkalla, Kogonada, Matty Brown, Oh Yeah Wow/Caviar, Paul Trillo/AFOG Productions, and Variable.





It’s a cool investment in film for Samsung, one with limited branding and input in the creative process. In the promo video, Rowlson-Hall says, “Anything I wanted to pitch, I could.” Cohen also makes a point of noting the level of creative freedom, saying, “Every time I would bring another person on board to work on this project, they would read the script and they’d be like, ‘This is for Samsung? They’re letting you do this?'”





The first five titles have launched through each filmmaker’s Vimeo profile pages, and the Connected Tumblr page. The remaining five films will launch over the next few months.