There Is Nothing Auto Breakdown Responders Have Not Seen, According To This Spot From The AA

Auto rescue patrol person might not immediately seem to be a profession where the ability to control facial reactions is a required skill. But if this new spot from U.K. breakdown service the Automobile Association is anything to go by, it is absolutely essential.

The 60-second spot plays out several scenarios all based on true stories of help calls that have occurred during the AA’s 110-year history. One scene sees a naturist explain to an unflappable patrolman that he has lost his car keys. Others feature a broken-down armored vehicle spoiling a WWII battle reenactment and a diplomat’s limousine impaled on security equipment in Downing Street.

A voiceover states that the organization, famous in the U.K. for its bright yellow vehicles, has “more patrols and specialist skills than anyone else” and adds simply: “We are the Automobile Association, we are the AA”.





The film, directed by Scott Lyon via Outsider forms part of the new “We’ve seen it all” campaign, and breaks on TV in the U.K. on 18 June. It’s the first work by agency Adam&Eve/DDB for the brand, which shifted its advertising account from VCCP in May 2014.

The TV spot is also the first for the AA since 2007 and while its advertising is sporadic it is often memorable. Previous ads include a chorus of patrolmen singing an emotive version of You’ve Got a Friend.