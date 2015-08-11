Welcome To PeaceTech, The Movement To Use Technology To End Violent Conflict And Extremism

In 2013, a 26-year-old Syrian called Dishad Othman built a system to warn his countrymen when a Scud missile launched by the regime was headed their way. The system, called Aymta , received reports from local activists of missile launches, calculated the trajectory and likely arrival time, and sent mobile alerts to registered civilians inside the strike zone. Most Scud casualties were caused by collapsing buildings, and the alerts gave people a little more than 10 minutes warning, enough time get out on the street or to a bomb shelter.

Aymta is part of the fledgling field of Peacetech, which applies technology, media tools, and data science to the cause of reducing violent conflict around the globe. Between 1950 and 2004, 38% of ceasefires and 32% of peace agreements collapsed within five years. Conflict prevention aims to resolve or contain disputes before they become violent. Peacebuilding facilitates the establishment of durable peace and tries to prevent the recurrence of violence by addressing the root causes of conflict.

Both conflict prevention and peacebuilding have been fields of academic study and practical application since the 1970s but technology has rarely played a part in either. Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of PeaceTech Lab, thinks it should. “When the bullets are flying these are not the tools which are going to end that kind of warfare,” he says, “but they are critical to preventing those wars from starting.”

Peacetech projects often tackle the typical drivers of conflict: inter-ethnic and inter-religious tensions, gender violence, and land disputes. “Most conflict today is about these local drivers,” says Himelfarb. It’s a matter of minority rights, corruption, authoritarian regimes. It’s (addressing) these drivers which allow you to have a lasting peace and not lapse back into violence again.” If those drivers are addressed earlier in a brewing conflict, there is also a better chance of avoiding all out war, and the associated casualties.

PeaceTech Lab, which was founded in 2014 as an offshoot of government-funded United States Institute of Peace, runs workshops to empower peacebuilders with low-cost, easy to use technology, in some of the world’s most violent places. So far it has hosted these peacetech exchanges in Iraq, in Burma to counter hate speech, and in Mumbai to tackle gender violence. “Unlike other innovation labs, we are about taking off-the-shelf existing tools that have already proven themselves in in conflict countries which have intermittent electricity, which have really unreliable Internet connections, and figuring out ways of using them more effectively in that community,” says Himelfarb.

Ibrahim Alsragey, the director the Iraqi Journalist Rights Defense Association, attended the Iraqi Peachetech exchange and collaborated with a Mexican journalist to use the Ushahidi mapping platform to map attacks on journalists in Iraq. “This was the first time this kind of information was gathered by Iraqis themselves,” says Himelfarb.

PeachTech Lab doesn’t just work in official conflict zones. The organization recently helped three 13-year-old girls from the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, one of the poorest places on the planet, to get their mobile app to counter gender violence into the Google Play store. Working with a mentor they downloaded MIT’s free app maker and created an app which sounds an alarm when the user is feeling threatened and hits a button. The app then sends a message to friends and family with their location. It’s now available on the Google Play Store.