Lost: One 6-Year-Old’s Stuffed Hobbes Tiger. Found: A Heartwarming Story With So. Many. Feels!

Aside from military family reunions and impromptu Broadway battles , the airport isn't exactly a prime location for the warm fuzzies. But get ready to forgive those long lines and having to strip in front of total strangers. Because the Tampa International Airport just proved that airports do have heart–and can deliver major doses of the feels.





While en route to Houston with his parents, 6-year-old Owen Lake lost his stuffed tiger, Hobbes, of Calvin fame. His mother phoned the airport staff, who found her son’s plush pal, but the airport’s operations center manager, Tony D’Aiuto, had grander plans for Hobbes than waiting in some dusty lost-and-found bin. D’Aiuto and his team photographed Hobbes having the greatest adventure any stuffed animal has had since Toy Story: He grabbed some gelato, burned off the guilt at the gym, got to call the shots in the control tower, caught some Zs by the pool. Basically, Hobbes ran the joint for a few days until Owen came back to claim him–and the photo album of his buddy’s adventures the airport staff compiled for him.

