The Case Against Outsourcing

But when it comes to making big changes in your business, outsourcing may not be the best strategy. In fact, it may even backfire, says Gregg LeStage, executive vice president for the leadership-development consultant Kotter International.

“IT brought the practice of outsourcing to the forefront, and for that, it’s a good use of hiring outside help,” says LeStage. “But when companies want to increase revenue or maximize efficiency, and they bring in management consultants that claim expertise in change, they could be putting their organizations at risk. In this role, outsourcing has a huge failure rate; 70% of the ideas don’t get implemented.”

Instead, LeStage says companies should consider “insourcing”–thinking of employees as internal consultants and creating teams that can brainstorm ideas. He offers five reasons why insourcing works better than outsourcing:

You hired your employees because you believed in them, but when you bring in an outsider to give your company new direction, you’re telling your employees something different.

“The use of outside consultants for initiatives of strategic significance inadvertently sends the message that the change belongs not to the workforce, but to the ‘hired guns,’” says LeStage. “You send the message that you don’t think your employees are up to the task, and messaging is very important when it comes to loyalty.”

When you insource, you tell your employees that you value their ideas and their work.