Watch A 1998 Jurassic Park Toy Commercial That Was The Obvious Inspiration For “Jurassic World”

As Jurassic World continues on its unexpected path to complete box-office domination–overtaking The Avengers for the biggest opening weekend of all time, and firmly catapulting both director Colin Trevorrow and star Chris Pratt from “rising stars” to “full-fledged sensations”–you, like everybody in Hollywood, may be wondering: Where did this all come from?

The answer, obviously, is a toy commercial from 1998. While the Jurassic Park franchise lay dormant from 2001 until last Friday, in its previous incarnation it was a toy-selling, cross-platform Mosasaurus of a property. And in the late ’90s, the Jurassic Park: Chaos Effect toy line featured original, made-up dinosaurs based on the irresponsible genetic splicing of various dino DNA strands, creating all-new, all-deadly strains of dinosaurs that couldn’t be controlled by man and threatened to terrorize hapless scientists and children. Which is, of course, the exact premise of Jurassic World (minus the parts that came directly from How To Train Your Dragon 2, anyway). While the commercials aren’t so prescient that they could have foreseen the still-astounding fact that Chris Pratt would somehow become the world’s biggest movie star, they certainly offered a tip-off as to where the franchise would eventually be heading.





