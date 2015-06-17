A Shadow Sculpture Sheds Light On Childhood Horrors In Ramadan PSA

A shadow sculpture turns a child into an amalgamation of the rotting food, damaged medical equipment, dirty water, and ammunition which pose a threat to child mortality in a new humanitarian aid film launched today to coincide with the start of Ramadan, June 17.

The film, “Shine a Light,” was made to raise awareness of the worldwide human rights abuses and humanitarian issues U.K.-based aid charity Human Appeal works to address.

Directed by Markus Lundqvist through Knucklehead, the film features a sculpture by U.K.-based The Arch Model Studio and was created by content agency Don’t Panic London. The agency and studio worked together previously to create the Lego models featured in Don’t Panic’s viral hit for Greenpeace, “Lego: Everything is NOT Awesome,” last year.

“Shadow sculptures make a powerful visual statement–most obviously with the shape cast on the wall, but also by the elements that make up the sculpture itself,” says Don’t Panic creative co-director Richard Beer.





Objects in the sculpture represent Human Appeal’s work in 25 countries across three continents and includes a family photo with the parents singed out to represent the 132 million orphans UNICEF now estimates there are worldwide, and rusty surgical tools and broken syringes to signify the 400 million people WHO figures how are without access to essential health services, he explains.

“When you stop to look at the issues from the right perspective, the scale of it all is terrifying,” says Beer. “But with the right approach, and with enough people willing to do something about it, every single one of those deaths is preventable.”





The month of Ramadan is important for charity giving as aside from fasting, Muslims are expected to make contributions to charity during this period. Human Appeal CEO Othman Moqbel adds: “The film highlights the work that Human Appeal does to help some of the world’s poorest people. We hope its inclusive, global message will encourage both Muslims and non-Muslims alike to donate.”