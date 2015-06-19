How You May Be Unconsciously Shaping Your Child’s Career Choices

Ever since your son or daughter was little, you’ve been showering him or her with positive affirmations about the future. “Follow your dreams.” “The world is your oyster.” “You can do whatever you set your mind to doing.” And, one day, when you’re having the “what do you want to be when you grow up” conversation, you get the payoff for all of that empowerment: A crew member on one of the Deadliest Catch boats. An undercover homicide detective. Nik Wallenda’s next protégé.

Kids say the darnedest things–and sometimes their future career fantasies can be downright terrifying. The choices may range from dangerous to financially insecure, and somewhat far afield of what you had in mind, even if you’re loathe to admit it. But be careful in your response. A 2010 report by George Holden of Southern Methodist University found that the way we react to these types of situations can have a great deal of influence on the trajectories our children follow throughout life. The research found that the things to which we introduce them, how we help them navigate obstacles, and how we react to their actions and ideas has an impact on the decisions they make.

So, how can you help your child discover the best career path without imposing your own will? (Because you know how well that goes.) There are a number of things you can do to help guide the process.

Every one of us has some areas that are stronger than others, and these are often indicators of where we might be happiest and most successful later in life. Workplace psychologist and career coach Karissa Thacker in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, suggests playing “strength spotting” as a family game. Encourage each family member to help others notice what they did well or where they have aptitude, which can help get everyone comfortable hearing about and embracing their talents.

In addition, Barbara Kreisman, associate dean of the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business, suggests taking into consideration personality strengths and attributes and supporting them through school work, activities, and other opportunities.

“Different personality types and styles expose themselves early in life, and a parent should pay careful attention to the kinds of talent and interests of their children that unfold over time,” she says. “You’ll see children who love to take things apart, figure out how they work, and put things back together go into professions like engineering or science. Parents should help their children engage with their interests and follow their passions.”

Typically, career aspirations may be launched by something the child saw or someone he or she met. So, if something comes from seemingly left field, try to determine where he or she was exposed to the profession or the idea of the profession, Kreisman says. That can give you some insight into why the profession is appealing. For example, if he or she saw a job that looked exciting on television or met an interesting person with a particular career, that might make an impression that sticks, she says.