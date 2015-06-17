Google’s Ad About Small Business Tools Is Also A Heartwarming Tale Of Gender Transition

The story of Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair brought a lot of positive attention to the transgender community, but it was also a story about a very famous person. For Pride Month, Google and agency Venables Bell & Partners created an ad that both promotes its services for small business but also tells a heartwarming story about a guy named Jake.

Jake was born a girl and he tells us about growing up identifying as male. The tie-in to small business is City Gym in Kansas City, where Jake and a number of other transgender men work out. The spot works because it seamlessly blends the two stories without feeling patronizing or exploitive, instead just telling a great story.



