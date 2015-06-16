Today in Tabs: Beyond the Orange Room

who will be the first 2016 candidate to enter a rally to trap queen

Doing what it does best, BuzzFeed picked up under-appreciated ex-Guardian editor Janine Gibson to head its Ol’ Knifey bureau. Gibson characterized BuzzFeed as “top second tier,” so most of the staff have already written her off as a hater and refuse to speak to her.

Sam Altman, polo shirt pioneer and head of prestigious startup incubator Y Combinator, is about to have his mind blown by the fifth grade social studies unit about post-Reconstruction Era America.

Most smart people I know have decided to just not discuss anything sensitive because of the internet lynchmob looking for any slight mistake — Sam Altman (@sama) June 15, 2015

2) public shaming sense, not the racist sense, which i now know is the more prevalent use case. next time i’ll use a different word. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 15, 2015

Engraving, c. 1580. Pictured: Male leaders of the tech industry being yelled at online pic.twitter.com/lI0lA74IPV — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) June 16, 2015

David Brooks just makes stuff up. Looks like Ed Champion’s back at the keyboard (NSFW). The Sunday Times/Snowden/Russia/China/file hacking story is way too circuitous and absurd and get into, but this CNN appearance by its author is a masterpiece of awkwardness. My coworker Mariko Kosaka wrote a scraper to collect Github repo contributor stats and wrote up what she learned from reading pull requests and issues in the What Is Code? repo.

Romy, nothing much is going on today, give us something random!

Romy somehow wrote this whole story about a long-delayed Axl Rose biography without even once mentioning “Chinese Democracy” (I had to add it!), which makes me wonder: where do we go now? Oooooh were do we go? Sweet child, where do we go now? Now now now now now now now.

Today’s Podcast: I’m not a fan of “two dudes chatting” podcasts, but in this episode of Tomorrow, Paul Ford and Josh Topolsky drink tequila and coffee and go so far off script that it ends up being really great.