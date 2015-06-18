What Could We Do With The Space Below New York’s 700 Miles Of Elevated Roads And Trains?

When most New Yorkers think of the land beneath the elevated trains, highways, and bridges that run for 700 miles in the city, they think of dark, noisy, and oppressive spaces that divide neighborhoods–basically the definition of blight, often concentrated in low-income, minority communities.

They’re not wrong. Those are the reasons that 1930s reformers campaigned to demolish New York’s “el” trains and build the underground subway. In much of Manhattan, they succeeded, which is why property values on 6th Avenue, where a train used to rumble overhead, are what they are today. For similar reasons, in 1962, activist Jane Jacobs went head-to-head with authoritarian highway builder Robert Moses to stop the Lower Manhattan Expressway and save Greenwich Village. This is why we have Bob Dylan.





But many have also found inspiration in these parts of the city, which take up an area nearly four times the size of Central Park. The 168 miles of elevated train tracks alone (mostly in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx) cast light in fascinating patterns, inspiring the work of artists and poets. The stunning arches beneath the Manhattan Bridge help make the DUMBO neighborhood the creative hub it is today. Skateboarders thrive under many of these structures, and directors film iconic car chase scenes that make movie history.

Now, with real estate at a premium and the city’s population expected to increase by 1 million residents in the next 25 years, New York is looking at how it can reclaim these spaces and remake them as community assets. A new report, presented this week by the nonprofit Design Trust For Public Space and the New York City Department of Transportation, represents the first attempt of any city to study these spaces and present a comprehensive strategy to tranforming them.

“Everybody is so focused both on how rapid urbanization and increasing mobility is shaping the future of cities. This, to me, falls into that category of ‘what’s the next frontier?’” says Design Trust for Public Space Executive Director Susan Chin.





The report inventories and categorizes the city’s “under the elevated” space and shares the results of seven case studies and two pop-up experiments undertaken over the last two years. It also describes a collaborative process for experimenting with these spaces–from “pop-up” to pilot to permanent projects–which may require involvement from multiple city and state agencies.

Project ideas are aimed at creating well-lit, clean spaces and reducing noise–as well as providing additional elements to add value to a space. That might mean an electrical vehicle charging station under the Queensboro Bridge, art studios and outdoor training facilities in Highbridge Park, or food trucks and stormwater-absorbing bioswales below the Gowanus Expressway. Upgrades in lower-income neighborhoods, such as Brooklyn’s East New York, could boost businesses and local housing proposals, the report says.