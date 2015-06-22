Why You Should Let Employees Work On Passion Projects On The Clock

As a manager, one of your biggest fears is probably losing your top talent. I know that as my team grows I’ll want to do everything in my power to ensure the people I hire stick around to help the company reach every lofty goal put in place.

But it’s easy for managers to get caught up in corporate goals and forget to set aside time to nurture employees’ creative outlets. It’s critical that we learn how to empower people to explore and experiment in their roles so that we bring out the best in what they have to offer.

For a recent hire, I wanted to figure out the perfect balance in his day-to-day that would allow him time to work on passion projects while on the clock. Here’s the business case that I’ll pitch to my own boss.

While there are a lot of advantages to building structure into a creative role–time management and accountability–having too tight of a daily schedule can limit a person’s creative output. By introducing passion projects to the daily workflow, managers are giving their team members the opportunity to explore new concepts, which can ultimately lead them to more creative business solutions down the line.

Just like you should build time into your staffs’ schedule for passion projects, you also need to carve out a few hours to jumpstart your creative juices.