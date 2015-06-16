A Laundry Brand Instructs Us To Never Stop Hugging In Emotional Father’s Day Ad

At this rate, we will be lucky to make Father’s Day on Sunday without having dissolved into a puddle of emotion. This spot from Fairy Non Bio detergent reflects on the nature of hugging and how, as children grow, physical embraces decrease.

A two-minute online film, “Learning to Hug,” follows the story of Stephen (dad) and Ben (son) from birth to adulthood. As a baby, toddler and young child there is lots of hugging and alongside that, a deep emotional closeness between the pair. But when Ben’s teenage years arrive, there is a drop off in physical contact. Many parents and carers will recognize the phase during which a child would rather die than be hugged at the school gates. Stephen and Ben have remained stuck in “handshake” mode ever since.

A voiceover shares Stephen and Ben’s account of the distance growing between them in their own words. Towards the end of the spot the real Stephen and Ben are seen voicing their regrets about their lack of closeness and then–hurrah!–they hug.





The campaign, created by Leo Burnett London and Holler, hooks into P&G-owned Fairy Non Bio’s overarching positioning of “The Power of Soft” and exhorts viewers to #NeverStopHugging–no matter how old their babies are.

*cries*