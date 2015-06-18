With This New Chair-Ish Thing, You Sort Of Get The Benefit Of Standing At Work, Without Fully Standing

Standing desks are the anointed solution for the “sitting epidemic.” But however much we might like the idea of them from afar, it’s a good bet that many of us can’t actually hack them. Who really wants to stand all day anyway?

Standing is fine for young, lithe individuals, but perhaps less suitable for the millions of people who are, as computer pogrammer Wayne Yeager says, “a little overweight.”

Yeager, who is from Lexington, Kentucky, has been sitting in front of computers for 35 years. A while ago, the toil on his body reached a point where he had to try standing. He invested in a $1,000 desk and loved it, but only initially. After a while, he tired of being on his feet all day and found he was actually less productive.

That’s when he started thinking about a device that was standing, yes, but that also lets you take some weight off. Eventually, he came up with the LeanChair–a rocking metal frame with a footrest and large back cushion. See him here:

Yeager is now crowdfunding the product, starting at $245. He plans to ship in November.

We haven’t tried the LeanChair, so it’s a little hard to attest to its comfort or efficacy. But, according to Yeager, it’s suitable for sessions lasting “several hours” and relieves 60 pounds of weight off your feet compared to standing (to test this, he put scales under himself while reclining).

The idea isn’t completely original. Yeager references several Hollywood actors and actresses who used “lean boards” while waiting on set. The boards allowed actors to rest without messing up gowns and costumes.