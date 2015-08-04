Meet The Startup Delivering Prefab Solar Classrooms To Every County In Kenya This Summer

For $20,000 each, every school in the developing world could have a room full of computers, so students can access educational resources and get online.

That’s the price charged by Aleutia, a London startup founded by an American named Mike Rosenberg. Since 2007, Rosenberg has been building ruggedized desktop computers for African schools and clinics, all powered from solar panels. This summer, it’s delivering not only computers and panels, but 47 full prefab container classrooms, one for each of Kenya’s counties.

The PC-classrooms, which are 20 feet by 9 feet, will go into schools chosen by Safaricom Foundation, Africa’s largest telco, which is funding the project and providing logistical support. “They’re getting it out there, we’re providing the ready-made structure,” Rosenberg says. That includes 10 computers, a server, 11 monitors, a switch, batteries, and the solar panels.

He says it costs about $10,000 for the structure, which is built using a rapid-build “frame cad” steel beam technology, and another $10,000 for the equipment.

Of course, there’s a huge need for school facilities in the developing world. Fifty seven million kids globally don’t have a proper school to go to, according to UN figures. Millions more kids don’t have access to electricity, meaning they don’t have access to computers or online resources. Aleutia has worked in eight African countries, installing a total of 366 classrooms (most of these were in existing school buildings) and 13 prefab clinics, all in Nigeria.

In the Kenya project, two whole classrooms fit on a standard 40-foot flatbed trucks. The classrooms come fully preloaded. The roofs already have their panels installed, and the computers come with a range of software and apps, including the offline version of Wikipedia and educational games like Skoolbo, a popular math challenge.

“Usually when we install solar, there are issues with the panels pointing the wrong way or at the wrong angle. Here, because it’s all pre-installed and optimized, there’s no need for a site survey and other retrofitting costs,” Rosenberg says.