Facebook Is Making Suggestions For Status Updates

Itching to write a status update on Facebook, but at a loss for words? Worried about maintaining your cloak of enigma while staying culturally relevant? Facebook wants to cure your writer’s block.

The social network appears to be rolling out status suggestions, prompting users to post about trending hashtags and topics, according to SocialTimes and The Next Web. The goal is likely to engage users and encourage them to enter the wider conversation, though screenshots obtained by SocialTimes indicate that Facebook isn’t quite surfacing hot-button issues.









One user’s experience, as told to SocialTimes, hints that Facebook might also be tracking your comment activity to make more informed suggestions. After commenting on a friend’s status about the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA Finals, his status update box showed ghost text that said the following: “The Cavaliers are playing today. What’s on your mind?”





It’s possible that Facebook was just displaying a timely suggestion, rather than propositioning users based on their activity. Either way, it’s worth thinking about why Facebook might be doing this–perhaps to highlight specific trending topics for ad purposes or to increase its activist profile–and whether or not this is an experiment that will be rolled out to all users.

Have you spotted status recommendations on your profile? Let us know in the comments.

[via Gizmodo]