Dove Captures The Moment Men Find Out They’re Going To Be Dads In Father’s Day Ad

Shock, disbelief, joy and everything in between. This new spot from Dove Men+Care captures the exact moment men discover they are going to become first-time dads.

The 60-second film, “First Fatherhood Moments,” released in time for Father’s Day this weekend, uses home footage (or simulations thereof; as with all these ads, don’t assume anything is actually real footage) showing the reactions of 13 dads-to-be as they are given the news. Some are handed items of baby clothing and left to work it out for themselves, going through emotional contortions as the penny slowly drops.

The ad was created by Havas Helia and carries the copy, “Real strength means showing you care even from the very first moment” and there is certainly no shortage of feelings. The undeniably touching reactions range from the stunned: “You’re pregnant?” to unbridled joy and there are more than a few tears (one man accuses his wife of lying, in one of the spot’s less romantic moments).





Unilever-owned Dove ends the spot with a call to action, asking viewers to share advice and “help new dads grow stronger” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #realstrength. It’s the latest in a long line of ads to focus on fathers, as advertising continues its focus on feelings.