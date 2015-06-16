BitTorrent Launches Shoot, A Mobile App To Share Large Files Without The Cloud

Shoot is the company’s new app designed to share large files or collections of files–such as videos or photo batches–quickly between mobile devices, including those with different operating systems. Shoot is based on BitTorrent’s new Sync technology, which the company is positioning to compete directly with services like Dropbox and Google Drive.

In its announcement, BitTorrent touts the convenience and speed of the app for spontaneous sharing of large files, like concert videos or vacation photos, directly between two mobile devices without going through the cloud. BitTorrent’s peer-to-peer technology, including Sync, works by using the Internet or a local network to identify other devices with permission to share files–this means that data is shared directly instead of requiring files to be uploaded to a central server and then downloaded by the recipient. It also means that without server considerations, Shoot doesn’t impose limits on file size (file sizes are only limited by users’ storage).

The tech also assigns each user a private identity that doesn’t require an email and password combination or any personal information to be stored on a central server. Like with Bleep, BitTorrent is promoting the extreme privacy of the app based on the fact that no information is sent to a hackable cloud.

After downloading Shoot, users will get three free shares, after which they’ll be prompted to purchase the app for a one-time fee of $1.99.

While the name BitTorrent is associated with illegal content sharing because its open source technology is a favorite of pirates, the focus of the company itself is on legitimate B-to-B and consumer-facing products like Bundle for multimedia distribution and the new family of Sync services and apps. According to an announcement last fall, in addition to mobile large file sharing, Sync is set to include a powerful file replication product.