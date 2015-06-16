advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Virtual Reality’s First Person Shooter Problem

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

At the E3 press conference last week, Oculus announced that the virtual reality headset Oculus Rift would ship with the Xbox early next year. Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter and Co.Design writer Mark Wilson talk about why the future of virtual reality is starting with gaming–and why that might not be a great idea–and what the birth of this new virtual medium means for other forms of storytelling.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life