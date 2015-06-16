advertisement
Why Jessica Alba Launched An Honest Company–And How She Earned Her Business “Street Cred”

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We recently sat down with The Honest Company cofounder and actress, Jessica Alba, to discuss her vision for the business, her take on the power of social media, and the importance of building a community around the brand. Honestly? There’s a reason Alba says she feels like she’s earned her “street cred” while helping run the company. Watch the video above to see what we mean.

