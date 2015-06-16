Why These Connecticut Kids Are Better At Sales Than You

We traveled to the mean streets of Connecticut to study business technique under some titans of industry. Who were our masters? School-age children armed only with a lemonade stand and some killer business instincts. They taught us about margins, international appeal (limonata is so much more sellable than lemonade), and throwing in extras, such as magic tricks. We tried to incorporate these techniques, and challenged the children to a sell-off. Who won? You’ll have to watch to find out.