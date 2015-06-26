A Simple Rule To Get Yourself To Do Anything

One of my earliest memories of doing so was my first time jumping from a diving board into a swimming pool. Or rather, of walking slowly out on the plank, standing frozen in place for the most terrifying minute of my life, and crawling backward on hands-and-knees to the ladder.

I was humiliated. More importantly, I had set a bad precedent for myself by bailing out when the going got tough. It wouldn’t be until well into adulthood that I’d finally face my “fear” of heights.

Everyone gets scared sometimes. In life. At work. We’re afraid of being rejected, disappointing others, getting hurt, having cockroaches crawl in our ears (OK, maybe that one’s not universal . . . ), missing out on important things. In a word: We’re afraid of failing.

I dedicated a chapter of my book Smartcuts to the science of failure, and the balance that the world’s most successful people and companies manage to achieve between taking important risks and minimizing the odds of catastrophe. One thing that struck me from the academic research on the subject was how we humans tend to explain our successes and failures in ways that allow us to live with ourselves afterward. We distort reality–tell ourselves what we want to hear–and that gets in the way of our progress.

In the case of Shane vs The Diving Board, I told myself that it wasn’t in my control: I simply “had a fear of heights.” I externalized the reason for my failure.

It wasn’t my fault. It was the phobia. Yet–there was nothing inherently more dangerous about me jumping off the board than anyone else. I’d watched dozens of others jump: It was safe. In reality, I chose to indulge my fear.