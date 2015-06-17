Intricate Collages Recreate Mid-Century Modern Architecture

British artist Lucy Williams makes vibrant paper cutouts of midcentury modern buildings and interiors that are so realistic you might do a double take before realizing they aren’t photographs. There’s Pierre Chareau’s Maison de Verre, and the majestic, if perhaps overrated , facade of Mies Van Der Rohe’s Seagram Building. Lesser known examples of mid-century modernism get the papercut treatment, too: indoor pools, apartment blocks, and even an old dining hall are rendered in the saturated hues of the era’s sunny optimism.

To create these works, Williams starts by drawing a detailed blueprint from a photograph. Her pieces consist of layered materials, including paper, wool, gravel, and cotton. Since her work requires layering, Williams must work “back to front,” she says. “You have to have a sense of what you’re making in reverse, and the image emerges at the end of the process.”

A book of Williams’s work is out now on Roads–a perfect gift for your modern design-obsessed friends, and at $70, a hell of a lot cheaper than an Eames chair.

[via Booooooom]