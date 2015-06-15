You Need This In Your Life: An Oddly Serene Photo Of a Raccoon Surfing On An Alligator

In the grand tradition of animals hitching rides atop other animals (See, also: a baby weasel flying first class on a woodpecker ), we present to you a Florida man’s “photo of a lifetime.”

Photo: Richard Jones, via WFTV

According to WFTV news, Richard Jones of Palatka, Fla. captured the oddly serene photo Sunday morning in the Ocala National Forest. “I snapped a lucky picture right when the gator slipped into the water and before the raccoon jumped off and scurried away. Without the context you’d think the raccoon was hitching a ride across the river. Pretty amazing,” Jones told the station.

Pretty amazing, indeed.