You Need This In Your Life: An Oddly Serene Photo Of a Raccoon Surfing On An Alligator

[Source Photos: Flickr users Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Josh Tidsbury]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

In the grand tradition of animals hitching rides atop other animals (See, also: a baby weasel flying first class on a woodpecker), we present to you a Florida man’s “photo of a lifetime.”

Photo: Richard Jones, via WFTV

According to WFTV news, Richard Jones of Palatka, Fla. captured the oddly serene photo Sunday morning in the Ocala National Forest. “I snapped a lucky picture right when the gator slipped into the water and before the raccoon jumped off and scurried away. Without the context you’d think the raccoon was hitching a ride across the river. Pretty amazing,” Jones told the station.

Pretty amazing, indeed.

