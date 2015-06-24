Anatomy Of A Cannes Contender: How “Like A Girl” Was Flipped, And Turned Into A Viral Sensation

Always “Like A Girl” was unleashed on the world almost a year ago. In that time, the campaign has achieved more than 85 million YouTube views and massive amounts of media coverage. Perhaps because it has received so much publicity since its launch, it is easy to forget just how powerful that original three-minute film is.

A tiny girl’s unequivocal: “It means to run as fast as you can,” when asked: “What does it mean to you when I say: ‘Run like a girl?’” is touching. When set against the derogatory replies of older women and males it becomes profoundly thought provoking. P&G-owned Always’s research found that it is at puberty when girls’ confidence begins to erode and agency Leo Burnett hit upon a way to combat that unhappy change in mindset by re-appropriating a demeaning phrase that’s long been used as shorthand for “substandard.”

The campaign was a centerpiece in what’s become an ongoing female-empowerment push from brands. And it received renewed interest when a 60-second version of the film was aired at this year’s Superbowl, proving that feminine care products can be advertised at sports events and no one dies.

The “Like A Girl” campaign, from Leo Burnett Toronto, London & Chicago, and agency Holler, and directed by Lauren Greenfield (Queen of Versailles), is hotly tipped to collect awards in Cannes and has already won the PR Lion Grand Prix, as well as a Glass Lion, recognizing work that “breaks through unconscious gender bias.” And if its groaning trophy cabinet, which so far contains both a Black and a White Pencil from D&AD, a Grand Clio and 11 Webby awards (among other things) is anything to go by, it is a pretty safe bet.

Here, Leo Burnett Canada CEO and CCO, Judy John, who is the lead creative on the campaign, discusses some of the thinking and processes behind the blockbuster campaign.





What was the brief?

Always wanted to change girls’ lives one girl at a time by championing their confidence.