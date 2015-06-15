Watch A Female Parking Cop Lift A Car To Teach Rude Cab Driver A Lesson

From the wonderful pranksters that brought us Devil Baby and people flying over New York , now comes what must be the world’s strongest parking cop.

To help get the word out about social car sales app Car Lister, Thinkmodo put a unique spin on a pretty common situation. People are always arguing with or confronting parking enforcement cops over tickets, but what if that cop didn’t need a tow truck to move your car?





Here, an actor dressed up as a cop deals with a rude cab driver by demonstrating how strongly she wants him to move his cab, shocking bystanders in the process. Of course the first thing people do when they see a cop lifting a car up off the ground is shoot photos and video and share it with everyone they know, kind of what Car Lister would like them to do with its new app.



