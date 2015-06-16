The Fast Company Twitter CEO Fantasy Draft

When it was announced last week that Twitter CEO Dick Costolo would be stepping down effective July 1st , social media became awash in reasoned analysis and thoughtful speculation.

Just kidding, it exploded into a frenzy of hot takes, jokes, and tongue-in-cheek job applications.

Although Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey has been named the interim CEO and many believe the full-time gig is his to lose, we decided to sort through the candidates–from the logical to the inane–in an attempt to suss out the right man or woman to guide Twitter into the post-Costolo years.

Consider this your official 2015 Twitter CEO Draft Preview. Tweet us your picks at @FastCompany using the hashtag #FCTwitterDraft.