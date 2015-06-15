How To Make Dogs Even Cuter And/Or Weirder: Square Haircuts

Because you’ve been dying for the latest in avant-garde hairstyles for your dog, there’s this:





This little guy’s face pretty much says it all.

For reasons that most likely border on “meh, just because,” groomers in parts of Asia have been snipping dogs’ coats into very precise squares and circles for some years but it’s just now catching attention stateside. Taiwan has been credited for the trend, but similar styles have been noted in Japan as well. Whether you think it’s cute, strange, or somewhere in between, you’ve got to give these groomers props–most barbers on their best day couldn’t cut cleaner edges than these.