Vodafone Used Facebook To Turn Two Lonely Grannies Into Romanian TV Stars

According to Vodafone, there are 4 million people over the age of 75 living alone in Romania. The brand saw this as a perfect opportunity to use social media to help lonely seniors connect with each other and their community, as well as boost smartphone adoption.

With agency McCann Bucharest, Vodafone created a pop-up lunch campaign with two grandmothers, combining the seniors’ love of cooking for big groups with students in the city looking for a home-cooked meal. “Sunday Grannies” became such a hit, the two ladies got their own cooking show, their lemon pie was sold in major grocery stores, and their kitchen even attracted famous visitors like tennis star Simona Halep. The brand then opened up the platform so any of the country’s other older citizens could open up their kitchen for a pop-up lunch.





Vodafone claims the campaign attracted 380 million media impressions, helped social media adoption rates among seniors triple, boosted Facebook pages by Romanians over 65 by 20%, and 4G smartphone sales by 40%.