The Instagram Search Engine Wars: Why Machine Vision’s The Next Big Thing For Brands

A new wave of Instagram search engines are coming… and instead of being operated by parent company Facebook, they’re coming from private vendors. EyeIn, launched today by Israel-based photo app Mobli (and the creator of cult/Silicon Valley-punchline app Yo ) is one of the first contestants in a soon-to-be crowded space. The prize? Making hundreds of millions of dollars by aggregating and sorting the endless stream of photo data coming out of Instagram.





EyeIn is a search engine designed to help advertisers find images on Instagram, Twitter, Mobli and other platforms. They’ve signed initial clients up like Huffington Post and Rant Media, who use the service to find images uploaded to social media to include in their stories. Because Instagram images are free–and royalty-free–to include in online content, publishers naturally love them. EyeIn and their forthcoming competitors are betting publishers will generate big bucks for similar Instagram search engines. In EyeIn’s case, they plan to monetize the search engine through advertising and content recommendation in a publisher plug-in appended to the bottom of web pages similar to those offered by two other Israeli firms, Outbrain and Taboola.

Moshe Hogeg, EyeIn’s CEO, explained the way the search engine works in an email to Fast Company:

EyeIn is the first search tool to truly channel the incredible power of user generated content to produce a search engine that is relevant and impactful for visual media. If you search “Cleveland Cavaliers” in Google, you’d receive a page full of information that also understands the context of the inquiry. It doesn’t just have the team’s website, it shows articles from the news and has a boxscore from the most recent game. If you did the same Google search in images, all you get is stock photos without any connection to the major news connected to those images and that search. The reason is simple: Google is a web crawler and while that works well for text, it is incredibly slow for images and it doesn’t tap into social media effectively. On the other hand, EyeIn would give you access to the myriad of unique perspectives from fans at the game providing a richer and more nuanced view of the experience.





Surprisingly for such a market-dominant platform–Instagram has 300 million monthly users as of late 2014–Instagram and their corporate overseers at Facebook have been slow to capitalize on the site’s search functions. Despite a recent web makeover, searching through Instagram’s core app is based around either hashtags or username functions. Finding images of a specific place, event, or emotion through Instagram requires considerable work.

Via email, Huffington Post multimedia platform manager Marc Janks explained that “The first time we used the EyeIn plug-in was for an Ed Sheeran concert. At the concert Sheeran brought fans on stage, took selfies, and videos, and all of that media was incorporated into the EyeIn plug-in. One of the best parts about that was that our editors didn’t have to spend time sourcing and finding relevant content, through the millions of social media platforms, from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, EyeIn just did it for us.”

A number of third-party search engines such as Iconosquare, FindGram, and PictureGr.am have popped up over the past few years which allow web-based searches of Instagram. But the massive firehose of image data that’s constantly posted to Instagram has largely escaped the watchful eyes of marketers and other third parties ranging from intelligence agencies to media organizations to sports teams. However, new advances in machine learning and image recognition are changing that.

EyeIn’s value proposition to the Huffington Post and others is simple: We help you find content, and you generate clicks for us.