Gamers Weigh In On YouTube’s New Gaming App

In the wake of YouTube’s Friday unveiling of its new gaming hub, some four dozen professional gamers convened in the cavernous lobby of the firm’s Los Angeles digs, checking out the app’s offerings on designated laptops, and discussing its potential for improving their business.

The YouTube Gaming App—out this summer and on display (booth 801) at this week’s E3 conference in Los Angeles—will house YouTube’s 25,000-plus games, and gaming-related videos and live streams under one digital roof, promising a more robust community, refined searches, and improved live-streaming. (YouTube has been stronger in video-on-demand than live-streaming.)

“If you build a product, people will come,” said Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s head of gaming content, during a post-announcement press conference. “This is the only one-stop destination for all gaming content for both VOD and live.”

(L-R) YouTube’ head of gaming content Ryan Wyatt with product manager Alan Joyce Photo: Susan Karlin

For YouTube, coalescing this community creates opportunities for increasingly targeted advertising and resulting monetization, such as subscription models, digital retail stores for gaming merchandise and player tools, and YouTube-sponsored original game-themed programming. It hopes to attract more live-stream reliant categories, like e-sports. For gamers, it means increased ways to share audiences, expand more into live-streaming, and find new creative collaborators.

The app also supports competitor Twitch’s live-streaming audience. “A Twitch streamer that has a YouTube channel, when they go live, we have an annotation that takes them over to the Twitch broadcast,” says Wyatt. “We look at the ecosystem as a whole and want to support all the community websites doing gaming content.”

Twitch, meanwhile, fired a good-natured shot across the bow:

On the lobby floor, between group shots and selfies with one another, established and rising gaming stars discussed their reactions to the app’s features with us.