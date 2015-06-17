This New Chinese Beer Will Be Made With Fake Rhino Horn To Help Save Real Rhinos

Pound for pound, rhino horns are more valuable than gold or cocaine. On the black market, where horns are often shipped from Africa to Asia for use in traditional medicine, they can sell for $65,000 a kilo. That’s bad news for rhinos, of course: This year is on track for a record number of poached animals. Last year, 1,215 rhinos were killed in South Africa alone.

A new startup called Pembient is attempting to tackle the problem through biotech. Using a little synthetic rhino horn DNA and a series of chemical reactions, they’re able to create fake rhino horns that have the same genetic fingerprint as the real thing. The fake horns will be used in everything from rhino horn beer to rhino skin cream.

Here’s an ad touting the skin cream to Vietnamese consumers who might otherwise buy actual rhino horn lotion:

Ultimately, Pembient plans to flood the market for rhino horn, undercutting the price poachers can get and forcing them out. “We’re like the universal cutting agent,” says Matthew Markus, CEO of Pembient. “In the drug trade, usually a cutting agent is something that’s cheaper and inferior to the product being cut. But if we can offer something as good as the product being cut but vastly cheaper, then anyone in the trade will naturally gravitate to using our product.”

Some nonprofits argue that looking identical is actually a bad thing, because law enforcement officials may not be able to tell if a product is poached or okay. So the company is also considering adding a DNA watermark to the fake horns that officials could use for identification.





Pembient is moving quickly to bring its fake horns to market, beginning with a partnership with one of Beijing’s largest breweries to make a rhino horn beer that will launch later this year. (Rhino horn has a reputation as a hangover cure, and is already used–on a smaller, illegal scale–in homemade spirits). The startup also developed a skin care line it plans to spin off, and will supply the product to traditional medicine pharmacies in places like China. The synthetic rhino horn will be sold as a branded ingredient in other products, like the Gore-Tex of the Asian supplement market.

The product will be sold as a powder and in horn form. In the last couple of months, while in residence at the San Francisco-based biotech accelerator IndieBio, the company figured out how to 3-D print powder into the shape of horns.