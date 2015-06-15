How Broadway Musical “Something Rotten!” Owned Its Loss At The Tonys

It was the night of the Tony Awards, and as Kevin McCollum settled into his seat, he was feeling optimistic. McCollum had built a career as a Broadway producer, in a way, on optimism. He had a strong appetite for risk. He favored bringing original work to the stage—like the musical Rent, which he produced 20 years ago—in a business where revivals are often a safer bet. And he had favored edgy material—like the foulmouthed Sesame Street sendup Avenue Q—over the tame. The glowing track record of those two shows, along with many other hits, had often shown McCollum’s optimism to be justified.

Kevin McCollum

At the Tonys on June 7th, McCollum’s optimism centered around his latest production, Something Rotten!, an original musical about the fictional Bottom brothers, who invent musical theater in an effort to outshine their rock-star contemporary, William Shakespeare. The show was itself written by brothers named Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, together with John O’Farrell; all were accomplished in other realms of entertainment (Karey as a screenwriter, Wayne as a pop songwriter, O’Farrell as an author), but Something Rotten! marked their first musical. McCollum had signed on to produce back when the show was just a pitch and a handful of songs.

He had been right to do so. The show was doing brisk business, and despite its brief tenure on Broadway, it earned 10 Tony nominations, including those for Best Score, Best Book, and Best Musical. “We were thinking and hoping we would win,” says McCollum now, “and we thought we deserved to win.”

As the lights went down at Radio City Music Hall, the Tonys opened with a showstopping Act I number from Something Rotten!, in which an Elizabethan soothsayer channels Broadway musicals of the future. “The crowd went wild,” recalls McCollum. The awards began, and soon, in the Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Something Rotten! indeed took home a Tony, awarded to Christian Borle. The evening was off to a great start.

But as the night wore on, the fortunes began to turn. Awards for Best Orchestrations and Best Choreography went to An American in Paris. And then the award for Best Book arrived—one McCollum felt the writers had surely earned. But the award went to Fun Home. When Fun Home also took Best Score, “I basically knew then,” says McCollum. “I knew we were not going to win Best Musical.” Indeed, Fun Home took that prize, too.

“Of course it was disappointing,” says McCollum. “But a producer has to think about best-case scenarios, and disappointing scenarios.” And deep down, he felt he had still produced a great show. Now he faced a challenge: How was he going to sell this show to audiences, when his competitors would get to boast “Winner!” in their newspaper ads?

Meanwhile, in the week prior to the Tonys, the ad agency SpotCo, which repped Something Rotten!, had also talked about the question of how to sell the show should it fail to win. Out of superstition, SpotCo rarely discussed what strategy to implement in the event that a client lost a show. But on the Friday before the Tonys, McCollum had pressed SpotCo for ideas in the event of a loss.