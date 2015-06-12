Bill Hader’s Most Recent Role Is High School Senior Prankster, And It’s Not For a Movie

The new documentary Batkid Begins shows how a whole city banded together to help one boy’s Make-a-Wish dreams come true. The main beneficiary of Batkid’s wish, though, was Batkid. How selfish! In a much more altruistic use of the Make-a-Wish foundation, a high school senior from upstate New York used her wish to get Bill Hader to come prank an auditorium full of students–much to the delight of everybody.

Details are scant about why Grace Aroune, a student of Iroquois High School, received a Wish from the foundation, but she appears to be in good spirits in the video. Her prank is actually sort of a meta-prank, wherein she explains to the assembled members of the school that she tried and failed to get Bill Hader to come to the school, and instead had to settle for some local fireman (not even one with ripped abs!) Moments later, though, a voice that sounds remarkably similar to that of beloved SNL character Stefon emanates from a loudspeaker and who should show up but Bill Hader. Okay, so it’s not such an amazing prank, but I think we can all agree that Bill Hader is a good dude and far more generous than Batkid.





Via Splitsider