YouTube Gaming Takes Direct Aim At Twitch

To nobody’s surprise, Google and YouTube are getting in on the massive streaming gaming industry and launching a competitor to Twitch , Amazon’s video-game broadcasting platform. Google announced a stand-alone app and site on Friday called YouTube Gaming that will curate YouTube’s existing trove of gamer videos. Centered on live streams, YouTube Gaming will support content for more than 25,000 titles.

“From Asteroids to Zelda, more than 25,000 games will each have their own page, a single place for all the best videos and live streams about that title,” YouTube product manager Alan Joyce writes in a blog post. “Live streams bring the gaming community closer together, so we’ve put them front-and-center on the YouTube Gaming homepage. And in the coming weeks, we’ll launch an improved live experience that makes it simpler to broadcast your gameplay to YouTube.”

Initial previews of YouTube Gaming will take place at next week’s E3 Expo in Los Angeles, the gaming industry’s biggest annual gathering. Functionality will be largely similar to Twitch, and the service will be available on both iOS and Android. Users are invited at the site to “Join in and level up” for the service’s summer launch.

[via Washington Post]